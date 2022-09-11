GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.28. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

