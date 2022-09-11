Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.94. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,561 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Read More
