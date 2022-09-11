Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.94. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,561 shares changing hands.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,186,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

