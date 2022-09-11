Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 7.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.24. 74,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,002,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
