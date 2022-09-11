Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 678,155 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $30.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

