Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

