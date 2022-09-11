Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Keith O. Cowan Buys 88,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 497,972 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 360,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

