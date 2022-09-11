Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Down 2.3%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.29. 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
