Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.37. 6,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 826,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Insider Activity

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

