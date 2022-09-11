Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,143 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

