Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 31,016 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 360.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Olin Stock Up 2.3 %

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.