Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 49,731 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

