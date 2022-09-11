Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 55,328 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 418.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 523,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.0 %

BIGC stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

