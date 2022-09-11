Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

