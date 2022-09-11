Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

