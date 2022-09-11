Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 159,357 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSP. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Shares of TSP opened at $7.91 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

