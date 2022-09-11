Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 705.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PTC by 23.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PTC by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,100 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,770. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

