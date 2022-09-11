Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $26.32 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $814,830. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

