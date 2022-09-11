Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 44,026 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 556.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

