Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 75,685 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 395.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

