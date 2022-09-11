Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,789 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 436.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

