Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

