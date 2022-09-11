Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 130,508 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENVX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enovix by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 394,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enovix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Activity

Enovix Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Enovix stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

