Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 16,975 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $108.92 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

