Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 7,066 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

