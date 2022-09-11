Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 393.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

