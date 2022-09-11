Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 545.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,727 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

