Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 767,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

