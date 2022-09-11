Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 368.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

