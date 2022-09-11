Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,041.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 283,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,762,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,562,000 after buying an additional 963,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 274,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.