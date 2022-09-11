Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,723 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ironSource were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IS. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ironSource by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 171,489 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ironSource by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 350,602 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

ironSource Trading Up 5.1 %

ironSource Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $4.11 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.