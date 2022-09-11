Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.43 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 505.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,468 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

