Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 651.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.40 and its 200 day moving average is $322.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

