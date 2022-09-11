Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 785.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $355,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 39.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Masimo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,349,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

