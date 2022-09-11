Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 326.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

