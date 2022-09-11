Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 329.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.