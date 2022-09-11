Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 276.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $132.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

