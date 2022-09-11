Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.44 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $20,901,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,239,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $6,445,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.