Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.54 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,084,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,019,000 after buying an additional 1,678,800 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

