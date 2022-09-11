Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $13,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

