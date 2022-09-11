Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.78 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 164,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,218 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

