Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.90 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.30 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.