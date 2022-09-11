Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NYSE:MEG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

