Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Change Healthcare Company Profile

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.