Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
