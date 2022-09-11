Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RETA opened at $26.50 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $114.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

