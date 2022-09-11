Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 756.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

