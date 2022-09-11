Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $169.96 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

