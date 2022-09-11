Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 115,171 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 436.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

