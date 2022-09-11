Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 39,142 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 736.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,037,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,037,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,338 shares of company stock worth $30,386,411. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

RPRX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.