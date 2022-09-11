Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 44,281 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 284.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

