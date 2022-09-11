Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 875 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 408.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,822.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,899.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,727.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,531.53.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

